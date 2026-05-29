Choctaw County awarded $2.9 million in inaugural Forestry Facility Grant

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The traffic flow on Highway 12 is about to get a little easier.

Choctaw County was awarded $2.9 million in the inaugural Forestry Facility Grant.

The grant, funded by the state legislature in 2025, is for infrastructure and transportation needs.

Choctaw County was one of three to receive the grant.

The grant will create an access road for Southeastern Timber Products.

In October 2025, the timber company celebrated its expansion.

This access road will be an easement for drivers, as the amount of traffic coming and going from the plant is expected to double.

This will help residents and commuters who frequent the portion of Highway 12.

Because of the bottleneck and the blind spots it currently creates, there have been several accidents in the area.

Officials are hoping the new road will help reduce accidents.

It will be about three-quarters west of the current entrance.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News to learn more.

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