Community members lend a helping hand

LOWNDES COUNTY,Miss.(WCBI)-There are families and homes still in need of assistance after an EF-3 tornado hit Columbus back in February.

Over the past couple of months, volunteers have been working their way through the community lending a helping hand.

The Community Recovery of Lowndes County along with Vibrant Church began construction on a home that experienced tornado damage.

And the homeowner says all the help she received is something she will never forget…

” Oh my God, I’m just so blessed. You talking about blessed,do you know how it feels like to be blessed?” said homeowner Annette Bradley.

Bradley has lived in her home for over 30 years and she has she never expected her home to experience damage from a tornado.

When the EF-3 tornado hit, she was left with a severe leak in her roof and cracks in her dining room window.

The Community Recovery of Lowndes County and Vibrant Church made the plans to assist Mrs. Bradley’s home.

” Taking out windows that were cracked during the storm. And we had to take entire windows out and replace them. Also because of some storm damage on the roof,they’re placing about four squares of shingles on top of the roof and repairing those holes,” said Project Coordinator Tommy Gillon.

” All this work that is being did, God sent these angels to me and I’m blessed. I thank them all and I love them all for what they are doing,” said Bradley.

Volunteers even worked on the beautification of Bradley’s home,pulling up weeds and throwing out large sticks.

Tommy Gillon says project materials cost around $2,500 which is funded through donations and other organizations.

But the cost of it all isn’t important, Gillon says, when it means bringing joy to a family.

” It brings a smile to your face but then to see the homeowner sitting on the porch with a big smile and say they love it and thank you so much, that’s what makes it worth it all,” said Gillon.

” People that I have never seen before are coming here to help me,” said Bradley.

Bradley says she’s just happy and blessed to see there are people in the world who are still willing to lend a helping hand.

” I didn’t really know there were all these caring people out there. You don’t know who God is gonna send to you do you? But I have them knocking on my door, they been coming in my yard. I just blessed. I’m seeing angels, I’m seeing everything except the wings that fly on their back. I don’t know their names, but they’re all my angels and I love them all,” said Gillon.

Gillon says this is about 4th home that Community Recovery of Lowndes County has worked on.