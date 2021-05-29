Community members want to stop youth violence in West Point

Know where your children are and who they're with at all times

WEST POINT, MISS. (WCBI)- Several towns in our area have seen a spike in crimes involving young people, and many of those crimes have been violent.

A group in West Point gathered Saturday to talk about the problem and solutions. The group known as the Interdenominational Minister Alliance believes curving youth violence starts at home.

Members said parents have to hold their children accountable for wrong-doing and remain present and active in their lives.

“Going to school and staying in school and not getting involved in the wrong crowd. The problem that we have today is our kids go to school today and get involved with the wrong people and they want to be like them or do the things they do and we make a lot of mistakes,” said the speaker Glen Young.

Young’s message was directed to parents and it was simple. Know where your children are and who they’re with at all times. Members of the interdenominational minister alliance sang and listed strategies to stop violence to about 20 people with their main goal of seeing change.

“I would like to see more of our parents, our people take interest in our people.. our young people. We’re expecting the school system, we’re expecting the police department and other people to make the difference that we ought to be making a difference with,” said pastor James Richardson.

Richardson is one of the several members of the minister’s alliance. He and fellow church leaders agree that prayer along with proper parental guidance can keep kids on the right track, and help save lives. He said they use a special theme to spread their message.

“As an African American community to save us because we’re killing us at a rate higher than anybody else is killing us and if we don’t help us what can we expect from someone else,” said Richardson.

The group felt that those that were in attendance Saturday got vital information on how to prevent more child violence.