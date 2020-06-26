Community organizations help feed families during pandemic

In the midst of the pandemic, community organizations are coming together to make sure no one goes unnoticed.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- While many food giveaways are happening every week, food uncertainty is a growing concern for many families.

On Friday, several cars line the streets for Life Church of Columbus’s food distribution event.

The event’s coordinator, Dr. T.J. Bradford says nearly 850 meal boxes have been prepared.

“Through Society of St. Andrew, they’re an organization in Jackson, MS and so they have a relationship with them and they have a relationship with farmers. As they have excess produce or excess food, they’ll call Society of St.Andrew and then in return gets in touch with food banks, food distribution hubs,” said Bradford.

And this is more than just canned goods.

“One week we had gallons of milk, we gave out over a thousand gallons of milk. Some of the dairy boxes have an assortment of dairy products. Some of the protein boxes have bacon, sausage, ham, chicken, different things of that nature,” said Bradford.

However, for families in more rural areas, finding help can be the hard part.

“We’re dealing with individuals that have never had to ask for assistance,” said United Way Executive Director, Renee Sanders.

Executive Director for United Way in Lowndes and Noxubee County. She says her agency is forming partnerships to help feed other needs during this time of uncertainty.

“Noxubee County Diabetes Coalition is stepping up to help assist individuals in Noxubee County with other needs outside of food too. Now food is a big need, but you also need rent assistance, utility assistance, and things of that nature,” said Sanders.

Sanders says it’s their mission to lend a helping hand.

“We’re dealing with families that has always had two jobs and had income and now their furloughed. It’s unpredictable nobody really knows what to expect, how to handle it, or how to approach it,” said Sanders.

Assistance details through the Noxubee County Diabetes Coalition will be announced at a later date.