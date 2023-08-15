Community raises concerns after video goes viral in Sulligent

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WCBI) – This is the social media post that has parents, students, and people who live in Sulligent upset and concerned.

Although we are not playing the audio, this post was allegedly made by a student at Sulligent High School.

You can hear the user chanting the “N” word over and over.

It was posted to a Snapchat group and then shared on Facebook.

Lamar County Schools Superintendent Vance Herron told WCBI he was made aware of the post around noon.

Administrators are investigating the video. Herron said they wanted to know if the student was on campus when he allegedly made or posted the video.

The school district does not discuss possible disciplinary measures it takes with students.

