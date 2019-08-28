Community rallies around family of officer killed in on-duty wreck

CHICKASAW COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – People throughout Houston and Chickasaw County are shocked and saddened by the death of Investigator Jeremy Voyles.

The tragic news has brought the community together in a show of support for the officer’s family.

As soon as Cliff Walters heard the tragic news about Investigator Voyles, he wanted to do something to help the officer’s family.

Walters is co-owner of “The Bus Stop” a gift and flower shop in downtown Houston. Employees there decided to make memorial bows.

“We’re donating our time and supplies, only thing we are asking, is three dollars, whatever they want to donate and all proceeds go straight to the family, helping with expenses in their time of need,” said Walters

The response was swift, as phone and walk-in orders were non stop.

Walters said it’s a testimony to the community spirit.

“When stuff happens they pull together, they seem to be tight-knit when it comes to people they consider family, they want to reach out and show support we have a lot of people who didn’t even know Mr. Voyles but they still are broken-hearted for his wife, kids and parents,” said Walters.

Black and blue memorial ribbons will be a familiar sight all around Chickasaw County.

Many believe it’s a reminder of the dangers law officers face on a daily basis.

“Everyday they leave home their lives are on the line,” said longtime Houston resident J.T. Clark.

The Bus Stop expects to make several hundred memorial bows in honor of the fallen officer.

Visitation will be Friday, August 30, from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston.