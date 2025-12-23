Community rallies around longtime Tupelo Councilwoman whose house was heavily damaged by fire
Fundraising efforts are underway to help Ward Four Councilwoman Nettie Davis make needed repairs to home after fire
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Overcast skies and a damp chill in the air didn’t stop Angel Luis Cruz Senior from helping clean up the back porch and yard of Councilwoman Nettie Davis.
Cruz has known the Ward Four Councilwoman for five years and says she has been a huge help to him and many others in the Parkhill neighborhood. Cruz said Davis was the first person he met when he moved to Tupelo from Pennsylvania.
“She helped me out a lot, and I thank God for that because she is a very beautiful and nice lady; she does everything for the community that she can,” Cruz said.
It was December first, when a fire broke out in the kitchen area of Davis’ childhood home on Barnes Street. Although the damage was contained to one area, the house cannot be lived in until cleanup and repairs are finished. Cruz and other members of New Life Apostolic Church have been helping at Davis’ house.
“God is good and blesses others who help those in need, she is in need right now,” Cruz said.
Doyce Deas is a former Tupelo City Councilwoman, whose children were taught by Davis when she was an art teacher in the Tupelo Schools. Deas is helping raise money to repair Davis’ house.
“LIFT Incorporated is receiving the funds, and as bills come in from the cleanup or the contractor, LIFT pays the contractor. No individual gets funding; it strictly goes to pay bills in the renovation of Nettie’s home,” Deas said.
As they were cleaning out the kitchen area, volunteers noticed the back ramp and deck had a lot of rotted wood. Volunteers plan to build a new deck and a new ramp for Ms Nettie.
“She is not asking for it, it is something that several of us have wanted to do for Nettie. We need the community’s help, to show some of that love to Nettie that she has given to this community,” Deas said.
Deas is optimistic that people will step up and help, once they know about the need.
To donate, make checks out to : LIFT INC & Nettie Davis Relief Fund in memo.
Donations can be sent to
Journey Medical Training Center
499 Gloster Creek Village, Suite H-9
Tupelo, MS 38801
or call 662 432 4903