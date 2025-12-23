Community rallies around longtime Tupelo Councilwoman whose house was heavily damaged by fire

“God is good and blesses others who help those in need, she is in need right now,” Cruz said.

Doyce Deas is a former Tupelo City Councilwoman, whose children were taught by Davis when she was an art teacher in the Tupelo Schools. Deas is helping raise money to repair Davis’ house.

“LIFT Incorporated is receiving the funds, and as bills come in from the cleanup or the contractor, LIFT pays the contractor. No individual gets funding; it strictly goes to pay bills in the renovation of Nettie’s home,” Deas said.

As they were cleaning out the kitchen area, volunteers noticed the back ramp and deck had a lot of rotted wood. Volunteers plan to build a new deck and a new ramp for Ms Nettie.

“She is not asking for it, it is something that several of us have wanted to do for Nettie. We need the community’s help, to show some of that love to Nettie that she has given to this community,” Deas said.

Deas is optimistic that people will step up and help, once they know about the need.