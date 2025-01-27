Community sale held at downtown Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There were many activities involving Main Street in Starkville.

The City of Starkville conducted a warehouse sale for many business owners to show off their businesses.

Many sales were going all the way up to 80% off.

Over a dozen local businesses offered their services at the warehouse sale.

“I thought of the potential customer that won’t walk into my shop but might walk into another and then I get that advertisement from another local business and we kind of piggyback off each other,” Joni Lofton Leonhard said. “We all worked well today, guiding people and purchasing stuff or just the comradery and working together and it’s been nice.”

The Warehouse Sale partnered with the 40th annual Starkville Frostbite Half-Marathon.

