Company Fined After Worker’s Death

STARKVILLE, Miss. (Press Release) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Pegasus Tower Co. for exposing employees to falls after a fatality at a Starkville, Mississippi, worksite. The tower building company faces $140,720 in penalties.

An employee suffered a fatal fall from a communications tower while attempting to connect two sections during the construction. OSHA cited the Calico Rock, Arkansas-based company for failing to ensure employees used fall protection, and designate, identify and train employees to provide rescue in the event of an emergency.

“This tragedy underscores the legal requirement to implement a safety program that effectively addresses the hazards associated with communication tower work,” said OSHA Jackson Area Office Director Courtney Bohannon.

OSHA’s Communication Towers webpage provides resources on appropriate fall protection, and requirements employers must follow to ensure the safety of workers who climb telecommunications towers to perform construction activities.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

