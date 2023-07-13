Confrontation between hotel employee and customer leads to armed confrontation and arrest

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument at a hotel Wednesday evening led to a gun being drawn and an arrest being made.

Officers were dispatched to the Microtel Inn in Starkville after a gun was drawn on a customer.

A hotel worker told WCBI that a customer and employee had a disagreement about the customer’s room being charged.

The customer allegedly walked off but turned around after the employee kept talking.

The hotel worker says as the customer came back towards the lobby the employee pulled out a gun and cocked it.

Starkville police surrounded the hotel and were able to take the suspect into custody.

No shots were fired, and no one was injured.