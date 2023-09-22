Congress faces hard deadline to pass spending bill or face govt. shutdown

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Congress is facing a hard deadline to pass a spending bill or there will be a government shutdown.

If lawmakers can’t reach a deal, government funding for some salaries and federal programs will be on pause on September 30.

However, those living in temporary housing provided by FEMA should not be affected, and they will still be able to stay in the shelter provided.

Amory Mayor Corey Glenn said citizens should not be worried.

“All of that stuff has been pre-approved and that money is set aside for these events. As far as a government shutdown, as far as we know, it should not affect that. We don’t see anything there. So, we’re excited to have that opportunity to get those housing units in, they’ve been approved. The engineering phase, I know it’s passed the environmental side last week. The engineering phase is going on this week, and we should see some activity in the coming days,” said Glenn.

In the event of a shutdown, many government operations would be put on hold, but services deemed essential would continue.

