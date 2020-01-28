Connecticut man accused of killing wife found unresponsive

The Connecticut man charged with murdering his estranged and missing wife was found unresponsive at his home, police said Tuesday. A dispatcher from the Farmington police department said officers had responded to Fotis Dulos’ home but could not give any other information. Footage from the scene showed numerous emergency responders attempting to perform CPR on Dulos, CBS New York reports.

Dulos attempted suicide earlier today by gassing himself in his garage, his attorney Norm Pattis told CBS News. Contradicting an initial report that Dulos had died, Pattis said, “I am told Mr Dulos is en route to the hospital with a pulse. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.”

- Advertisement -

Dulos was due to appear in court for an emergency hearing regarding his bail, but did not show up.

Trending News

Dulos, 52, had denied any involvement in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, who hasn’t been seen since she dropped her five children off at their New Canaan school in May. She is presumed dead. He pleaded not guilty earlier this month to murder and kidnapping charges, and was under house arrest.

The five children, who ranged in age from 8 to 13 when their mother vanished, have been staying with their maternal grandmother in New York City.

Police allege Fotis Dulos lay in wait at Jennifer Dulos’ home in New Canaan for her to return after dropping the children off at school. Authorities allege he attacked the woman in her garage, leaving behind a bloody crime scene, and drove off with her body, which has not been found.

Officials say surveillance video cameras recorded Fotis Dulos disposing of items covered in Jennifer Dulos’ blood in Hartford.

Fotis Dulos’ former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and his friend, attorney Kent Mawhinney, are both charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Police said they helped Dulos try to cover up the killing, including by creating bogus alibis.