Connie’s Chicken closes West Point location

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – It looks like fried chicken and blueberry donuts were not the taste combination Clay County was looking for.

Connie’s Chicken’s West Point location has closed down.

Viewers told WCBI earlier this week that the restaurant was closed when they went by.

Signage has been taken down and the West Point location has already been removed from the Tupelo-based restaurant chain’s website.

Connie’s opened its West Point location to enthusiastic response in December 2023.

Location in Tupelo, Starkville, and Oxford remain open.