Construction set for busy Columbus street

Crews ready to repave a busy Columbus street

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus drivers could be rejoicing next week.

Work will begin on 5th Street, better known as the road beside Chick-fil-A, on Tuesday.

Crews will remill and repave the street, making it smoother and safer

City leaders came to an agreement with Magnolia Place Shopping Center after hearing complaints about the pot-hole-plagued street for years.

It will take two days to complete the work.

One lane of traffic will stay open at all times to allow drivers access to area businesses.