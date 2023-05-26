Construction set for busy Columbus street
Crews ready to repave a busy Columbus street
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus drivers could be rejoicing next week.
Work will begin on 5th Street, better known as the road beside Chick-fil-A, on Tuesday.
Crews will remill and repave the street, making it smoother and safer
City leaders came to an agreement with Magnolia Place Shopping Center after hearing complaints about the pot-hole-plagued street for years.
It will take two days to complete the work.
One lane of traffic will stay open at all times to allow drivers access to area businesses.