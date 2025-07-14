Family increases reward for missing Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Today marks five years since a Columbus man was last seen.

Now, his family is increasing the reward for information.

James Ryan Taylor has been missing since July 14, 2020.

His mother, Laura, said Ryan stopped by her house on Plymouth Road to visit and hasn’t been heard from since.

The search for his body and his vehicle has turned up empty several times.

People were arrested in connection with Taylor’s death.

However, they were never indicted, and the case has stalled.

Taylor’s family is now offering a $15,000 reward for information.

If you can help investigators anonymously, contact Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips app.

