Construction will close parts of Spivey Road tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Parts of Spivey Road will be closed Wednesday for road work.

Lowndes County crews will be working on a culvert replacement from Cedar lane to Ridge Road.

There will be no through traffic for that stretch of Spivey road.

Construction will start at 8 a.m.

The road is expected to open by 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

