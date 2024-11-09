Consultant gives advice for Medicare open enrollment

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Its’ open enrollment for Medicare, health insurance for those who are 65 or older.

Healthcare consultants are advising senior citizens to review their plans.

“My advice is to definitely look at your annual notice of change for your plan for the next year,” said Veronica Bell, the vice president for Bell & Associates Consulting Firm, LLC in Tupelo, MS.

Medicare’s open enrollment started October 17.

Bell said Medicare changes frequently.

How your plan looks now and its costs could be different for next year.

“It needs to be an automatic thing to update your plan every year because there are a bunch of plan changes,” said Bell.

Bell advises having a trusted source help you look over your plan to discover which option is best for you and in your budget.

“Make sure that you’re getting Medicare certified professional to look at your plan and I would even suggest getting someone with experience,” said Bell.

Medicare’s open enrollment ends December 7.

Depending on your plan, some will be more affected than others.

“It is pivotal that everyone that has a prescription drug plan that they are really looking at their plan because they will not have a chance to change it after the 7th,” said Bell.

Medicare also has a Prescription Payment Plan to assists with the cost of medication.

