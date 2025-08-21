CONTACT Helpline hosts Senior Health Fair for Columbus residents

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – As we age, healthcare often takes center stage, but while more people make time for their physical health, they may not give as much thought to their mental health.

A Columbus organization is working to shift that focus.

CONTACT Helpline hosted a Senior Wellness Health Fair today at American Legion Post 69 in Columbus.

CONTACT teamed up with other providers to help area seniors get access to information to improve their physical and *mental* health all in one place.

CONTACT’s Director, Katrina Sunivelle, said there is a wide range of services available in the area, but many seniors don’t know where to look.

“We have vendors here today. We have resources available for them. We create a resource booklet just for our clients and the attendees today, so they can have resources at the tip of their fingers and services available to them in the community. At CONTACT Helpline, we’re here for anyone ages 5 to 105,” said Katrina Sunivelle, Executive Director of CONTACT Helpline.

Sunivelle said turnout for the Wellness Fair was so good that they plan on making it an annual event

