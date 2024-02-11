Contestants get ready to compete in annual rodeo

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Cowboys and Cowgirls are getting ready to compete in one of the biggest events in the Golden Triangle.

Each year the city of Starkville hosts an annual rodeo.

One cowgirl contestant says it is something she looks forward to every year.

“The relationship that we build with our athletes, they are our partners. Sometimes we actually spend more time with them than we do with our families, so it is fun getting to compete and win with your partner,” said Kara Kreder.

