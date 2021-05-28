Continuance denied in Starkville capital murder trial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A continuance is denied in a Starkville capital murder trial that involved a shooting inside of Walmart.

Judge Lee Howard made the ruling in Lowndes County Circuit Court this morning.

- Advertisement -

William Thomas Chisholm is accused of shooting and killing Shauna Witt in January 2018.

Witt was shot at her optometry clinic at Starkville’s Walmart.

Chisholm was arrested in the parking lot a short time later.

Witt died shortly after being taken to the hospital.

The murder trial is set to begin on June seventh in Oktibbeha County.