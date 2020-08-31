Continuing coverage on Aspen Heights Apartment Shooting

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies say no arrest will be made in an apartment complex shooting.

One person was injured in the gunfire back on August 20th.

The incident happened at an apartment inside the Aspen Heights apartment complex, on Blackjack Road.

Investigators say the original call to 9-1-1 was that someone was trying to get inside an apartment.

Deputies believe the shooting is domestic in nature.

There were two people inside of the apartment at the time of the shooting and the gunshot victim was the person trying to get inside.

Deputies have ruled the shooting justified.