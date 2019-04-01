Contour Airlines bring jet service to Tupelo Regional Airport

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Jet service is now a reality for passengers flying out of the Tupelo Regional Airport.

Contour Airlines CEO Matt Chaifetz welcomed passengers Monday on board the company’s first flight out of Tupelo with the new twin engine ERJ 135 jets.

The ERJ 135 replaced Jetstream twin turboprop planes Contour had used flying between Tupelo and Nashville.

There are 30 seats, instead of 15 on the Jetstream, more leg room and a flight attendant.

Although the number of flights dropped from 30 to 18 weekly, the capacity for passengers increased.

“Overall, about a 20 percent increase in capacity, this due to the demand we’ve seen was the next logical step in terms of continuing to increase capacity to match the demand here in Tupelo,” said Chaifetz.

Contour Airlines also celebrated its third year of service in Tupelo.

During those three years, the company has met and exceeded all the promises it initially made to the Tupelo Regional Airport. Also, Contour Airlines experienced tremendous growth in the past three years.

“Tupelo was Contour’s first route, so Contour has only been in the scheduled service business for three years while the company has been in business for 36 overall, so to have started with one route, three years ago and be serving seventeen cities across the country, today, I think that’s pretty indicative of pretty remarkable growth,” said Chaifetz.

Passengers on the full flight were looking forward to the jet service.

“Contour has been very consistent, all my flights, I’ve been flying almost two years on them and they’re very consistent and they have very few flights they don’t make on time, much more than the industry average,” said Cong. Trent Kelly.

“Excited about that for Tupelo and Northeast Mississippi in general, 30 minute flight to Nashville and from Nashville you can get to just about anywhere in the United States you want to go,” said real estate broker Travis Childers.

Air service is subsidized through the Alternate Essential Air Service program. Under that plan, the Tupelo Airport Authority oversees the distribution of federal dollars to Contour Airlines.

Contour was a charter and maintenance airline company before starting its Tupelo to Nashville route in 2016.