LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A contract dispute over Lowndes County’s inmate phone system is headed to federal court.

In a lawsuit, Smart Communications alleges the sheriff’s department wants to cancel the contract before it expires.

- Advertisement -

The Tampa, Florida-based company says the county had 30 calendar days after Sheriff Eddie Hawkins won the election to end the agreement.

The county disagrees.

An April 5, 2021 letter stated the sheriff’s department wanted to end its contract with Smart.

Smart says an early cancellation of the contract means the company would lose more than 75 thousand dollars.

No court date has been set.