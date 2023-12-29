Cool and cloudy to finish the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Conditions are going to remain cool and cloudy for the remainder of the week. The weekend will have a warm snap going into the new year. But 2024 looks just as cool.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Heavy cloud coverage maintains, but temperatures will be falling close to or below freezing. The range for low temperatures tonight is from the upper 20s to the low/middle 30s. A few light sprinkles may be possible overnight.

FRIDAY: A repeat day, copies conditions from Thursday. High temperatures will be back in the 40s for majority of NE Mississippi. Cloud coverage will continue to be mostly cloudy. Any showers will stay mainly along the northern border and into the most NE portion of our corner. However, a few flurries may be possible. Again, low temperatures will fall close to freezing.

WEEKEND: Actually warming up a little each day. Saturday will be cool but mild, with high temperatures in the low to middle 50s. A mostly clear sky will allow for another close to freezing night. Sunday will be the warmest, pushing towards the lower 60s! Cloud coverage will be filling back in and there is a light chance for some evening rain for New Year’s Eve. Low temps will be a light bit warmer, thanks to the cloud coverage and slightly warmer day temps, dropping into the lower 40s.