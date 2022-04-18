Cool and dry for now but much warmer days are ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: It has been a cloudy and cool day with highs in the low-60s, but much warmer days are ahead!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonably cold. Lows in the mid-40s. North wind 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-60s. North wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and seasonably cool. Lows in the mid-40s. Calm wind.

EXTENDED FORECAST: This week will feature a much quieter, but warmer forecast as we get into the second half of the week. A few clouds are on tap for Wednesday, and our western counties may receive a stray shower or two; otherwise, the rest of the week will be sunny and warmer. Highs will reach the low-80s by Thursday. This weekend will also finally be dry and warmer with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Our next chance of rain will arrive next Monday with an approaching cold front.