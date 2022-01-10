Cool and mostly dry this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A quieter weather pattern takes shape with seasonably cold conditions prevailing.

MONDAY: Chilly north winds will continue much of the day, and despite sunshine, highs will hold in the 40s.

MONDAY NIGHT: As winds calm down and high pressure settles in, another very cold night is expected. Lows will drop well into the 20s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine is on tap with highs nearing 50 degrees.

REST OF WEEK: Seasonable mid-January temperatures are in store with highs in the 50s and lows near freezing each day. A disturbance on Thursday could bring extra clouds, but for now no rain is expected. Another disturbance could bring a shot at a few showers Saturday, but for now the pattern doesn’t favor widespread wet weather.