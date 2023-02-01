Cool and wet beginning to February

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are staying consistently cool heading into the new month. Rain showers are also going to be present once again for another day. Better weather is on the horizon, so hold on just a little longer!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: While the rain chance has been fairly light for most of our Wednesday, that will once again change into the evening. Early evening, rain chance will increase with another round of showers moving into the Magnolia State. The North and West corner of the state will have another chance of seeing freezing rain and sleet overnight. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 30s for the NE corner. Dropping temperatures and freezing precipitation have the risk of creating more black ice issues along roadways in the NW corner of Mississippi. The Winter Weather Advisory and Ice Storm Warnings have both been extended into Thursday.

THURSDAY: Rain showers will continue throughout the day on Thursday across northern Mississippi. The chance for seeing freezing precipitation reduces for the NW corner. High temperatures will remain cool, in the middle 40s. Heavy overcast cloud coverage and showers stay overnight. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

FRIDAY: Friday will have the possibility of seeing some more early rain showers. However, the system will be clearing out. The rain will clear first and then the heavy cloud coverage. By Friday afternoon, the sun is expected to make a return! High temperatures Friday will be just slightly warmer, into the upper 40s. Clearer sky conditions will have overnight temperatures falling into the upper 20s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will continue climbing, heading towards the middle 50s on Saturday and the middle 60s by Sunday. Saturday will have mostly clear and sunny sky conditions. Overnight temperatures on Saturday will be in the middle 30s. Sunday will bring in a few more clouds, becoming partly cloudy. Overnight temperatures on Sunday fall into the lower 40s.