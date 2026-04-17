Cool Down Coming Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are ending this week with temperatures in the 80s, but by next week we’ll be in the 70s.

TODAY – Friday is kick starting our weekend hot and sunny. Temps will climb into the upper 80s to almost 90 this afternoon with lots of sunshine.

TOMORROW – While there is rain in the forecast for Saturday, temps will still be able to warm into the low 80s. Rain will start to come in the early afternoon for some areas, before chances increase later that day and into the evening.

NEXT WEEK – Sunday starts the week nice and cool with 70 for the afternoon high, which is over a 10 degree difference from the day before. After that, we’ll stay in the 70s through Wednesday, until the 80s come right back Thursday.