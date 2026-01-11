Cool Down To End The Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- After our storms Friday and Saturday, cooler temperatures will push in following the cold front passage this morning leaving us with a cold Sunday.

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to decrease overnight as a NW breeze continues to push into the area. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: A chilly day to end the week off. Plenty of sunshine will be in place but highs will only reach the upper 40s. It will be breezy as well with winds continuing from the NW at 10-15 mph, with wind gusts approaching 20 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Calm conditions will maintain with high temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 50s early this week thanks to high pressure off to our west. A cold front will push in Wednesday dropping high temperatures into the mid to upper 40s headed into the weekend.