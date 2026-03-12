Man arrested in connection with a Noxubee Co. shooting pleads guilty

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the men arrested in connection with a shooting that left a mother and her two children unharmed has been sentenced.

Antonio Fowler Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault in Noxubee County Circuit Court.

He was sentenced to 15 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with eight years suspended and five years of post‑release supervision.

The shooting happened on April 13 on Pulaski Street, where police found bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle. No one was injured.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.