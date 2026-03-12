COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The cold front that brought us the storms Wednesday has long passed the area, and in turn we look to dry off but also cool down for Thursday.

THURSDAY: A windy start to the morning with wind gusts upwards of 30 mph at times from the north in response to the cold front passage. This will also bring very dry air into the area which will help decrease our morning cloud cover to sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures are much cooler as highs will only reach the low 60s today after being in the mid 80s on Wednesday!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Winds will calm down and clear skies will remain throughout the area. This will help temperatures drop fast as lows are expected to range anywhere from the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine to look forward to with temperatures starting to warm back up too! Look for highs to increase into the low 70s for Friday, a perfect day to end the work week!