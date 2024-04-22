Cool mornings start the work week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cool mornings will give way to increasingly mild afternoons, with much warmer air set to return this coming weekend.

MONDAY: With high pressure overhead, expect a beautiful & sunny day with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY NIGHT: We’ll keep high pressure nearby, so another cool morning is in store as lows drop to near 40 degrees. A few sheltered spots in the NE corner could briefly drop into the upper 30s yet again.

TUESDAY: More sunshine is on the way, but with high pressure sliding east, we’ll see a warmer afternoon w/highs back in the 70s.

REST OF WEEK: An approaching yet stalling/diffuse front will introduce small rain chances for Wednesday & Thursday. Rain coverage should remain relatively isolated. Said front should lift north as a warm front Friday, ushering in the return of the 80+ degree afternoons into the weekend.