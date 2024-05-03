On/off weekend rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Finishing the week with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain will continue to be on and off over the next several days, including a chance for a few thunderstorms on Sunday. Temperatures will work their way back up too.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms continue to clear out the rest of our Friday evening. Hopefully becoming drier by 7-8PM. Temperatures tonight will be in the low to middle 60s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures in the low to middle 80s maintain both days. For the Starkville Derby, weenie dog race, there will be a light chance of showers. Conditions will stay cloudy with a few breaks for the sun. The chance for showers and storms pick back up on Sunday, so keep the rain gear ready. Overnight lows will be mild in the low to middle 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Light chance for on and off rain continues next week. Temperatures will be on a rising trend, working back into the upper 80s and potentially lower 90s. With clouds and moisture sticking around, overnight lows will be staying mild in the low 60s to low 70s.