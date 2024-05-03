Businesses in downtown gear up for Market Street Festival

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Business up and down Main Street Columbus is excited to see all that the 28th Market Street Festival has to offer.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun,” said the Front of House Manager at Friendly City Books, Rachel Derise.

“Until you go, you don’t realize how great it is,” said Hollyhocks owner Gloria Herriott.

Derise said they have been preparing for this festival for weeks.

“We are doing our quarterly fill-a-tote sale,” Derise said. “This is where we have a special tote with an opossum design.”

These exciting promotions, Derise said allow all the downtown businesses to work together in harmony.

“It encourages small businesses to work together and make the festival a success,” Derise said.

Herriott is the owner of Hollyhocks, and she is excited about what they’re bringing to the festival.

“One of our favorite things is we’re going to be spinning the Wheel of Fortune so people will be able to win prizes, and coupons, sampling gourmet foods, that sort of thing,” Herriott said.

Owner of Cobalts Boutique Jordyn Gill said they begin preparing for the festival in February.

She said that try to make it possible to cater to anyone who could step foot in the store and overall highlight what Columbus has to offer.

“We have the community that comes out and supports us and also people from other communities that come and shop with us and see what we’re offering, see stores that they may have never stepped into, and they carry that on and its continuous support for the vendors and local businesses here in Columbus,” Gill said. “Everything you pour into a local business is also being poured right back into the community.”

Many of the local businesses will be staying open for the duration of the Market Street festival and extending their hours if needed.

