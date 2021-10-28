Cool, rainy weather continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Rain chances and below average temperatures will continue into the first part of the Halloween weekend.

THURSDAY: Rain will clear out of the region later this morning, and some sun is possible to peek through before lunch as well. Clouds will fill back in this afternoon, and scattered showers will follow. Highs will only reach the lower 60s thanks to clouds quickly returning.

FRIDAY: Dreary, cloudy, and cool all day with on and off showers. Highs will struggle into the middle 50s, a far cry from the normal of 72 degrees.

SATURDAY: Not much change in the overall weather pattern is expected. Clouds will hang tough through the day, helping keep temperatures in the lower 60s for daytime highs.

HALLOWEEN SUNDAY: The pesky upper low will have finally lifted out of the region, marking the return of sunshine to the region Sunday! Afternoon highs will be much closer to normal – near 70 degrees. Trick-or-treating weather looks fantastic with comfortable temperatures in the 60s and upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Seasonable weather starts the week off Monday and Tuesday, but the next front is due in here sometime Wednesday or Thursday with more rain and cooler air.