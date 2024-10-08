Cool start to the morning!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Pleasant weather is here to stay for the rest of the week with cooler temperatures and plenty of sunshine!

TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool quite nicely tonight with a mostly clear sky and a light northerly breeze. It is going to be cool out there! Overnight lows will drop into the low 50s for most, but counties to the north could see the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: A perfect fall day! A mostly clear and sunny sky with high temperatures in the low 80s. What more could you ask for October?

REST OF THE WEEK: If you liked Tuesday’s forecast, you’re in luck. We are keeping the sunny sky, cool mornings, and enjoyable afternoons! High pressure to our north will clear things out for the week and keep us dry.

THE TROPICS: As of 8:00 PM Monday, Milton has rapidly intensified today, and is now classified as a Category 5 hurricane with 180 mph winds and a 897 millibar central pressure. Milton is forecasted to move east northeast, making landfall around Tampa as a Category 3 hurricane overnight Wednesday with no impacts to us back home.