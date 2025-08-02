Cool Temp Trend In Store!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A “cooling” trend is upon us as temperatures are expected to rise only to the upper 80s as we head into next week.

TONIGHT: Look for cloud cover to slowly diminish down to partly cloudy skies. Lows will be cooler than we have been used to lately as we drop to a comfortable 71.

SUNDAY: Passing clouds will take hold as temperatures rise into the upper 80s. Look for mostly dry conditions throughout the day, but if you live close to the MS/AL border keep an eye out for isolated showers and storms to come from Central Alabama during the late afternoon/evening hours!

EARLY LOOK AT NEXT WEEK: Cooler than normal temperatures will continue through early portions of next week. A trough will also move through early next week which will help increase rain chances especially for Tuesday.