Cool This Morning, Comfortable This Afternoon!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi(WCBI)- Dry weather will stay as high temperatures rise from the mid 80s early to upper 80s by the end of the work week.

TODAY: After seeing low 50’s to start the morning, look for mostly sunny skies this afternoon as highs reach into the low to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Another cool and clear night is in store as lows will drop down into the low 50’s. Some areas may drop into the upper 40s!

TOMORROW: Copy and paste from Monday as temperatures will max out at around 85 with plenty of sunshine.