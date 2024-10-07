Cooler air moves in this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A cold front is pushing through today which will drop our temperatures for tonight and tomorrow. We expect dry conditions to persist throughout the week.

MONDAY: After some light fog in the morning, highs reach the mid to upper 80s w/plenty of sunshine.

TONIGHT: Temperatures drop into the lower 50s for most with upper 40s possible north.

REST OF WEEK WEDNESDAY: Widespread dry conditions persist. Expect high temperatures in the 80s each day with morning lows in the 50s.

MILTON IN GULF: Hurricane Milton is forecasted to become a major category 4 hurricane before making land fall. A front lingering over the northern Gulf is going to steer the system out into the Atlantic ocean after it makes landfall on the Florida west coast.

Luke Beitzel

WCBI Weather