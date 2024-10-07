Cooler air moves in this week

Isaac Williams,

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) –  A cold front is pushing through today which will drop our temperatures for tonight and tomorrow. We expect dry conditions to persist throughout the week.

MONDAY: After some light fog in the morning, highs reach the mid to upper 80s w/plenty of sunshine.

TONIGHT: Temperatures drop into the lower 50s for most with upper 40s possible north.

Web2

REST OF WEEK WEDNESDAY: Widespread dry conditions persist. Expect high temperatures in the 80s each day with morning lows in the 50s.

MILTON IN GULF: Hurricane Milton is forecasted to become a major category 4 hurricane before making land fall. A front lingering over the northern Gulf is going to steer the system out into the Atlantic ocean after it makes landfall on the Florida west coast.

Luke Beitzel
WCBI Weather

Categories: Featured, Featured Weather, Local News, Weather
Tags: , , , , ,

This content provided by:

Related