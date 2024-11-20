Cooler air on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cold air and dry conditions are on the way! Overnight lows expected to eventually drop to the mid 30s.

TONIGHT- Dry conditions are expected to stick around with a mostly clear sky.

TOMORROW- This is expected to be the last morning with a comfortable temperatures. We will start off the day in the low 50s with clear, dry weather throughout the day. Expect a sunny day, with highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY- It might be a good idea to warm up your car this morning. This is the first morning that we will see the effects of the cold air mass, as temperatures will start the day in the upper 30s. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s to upper 50s.

FRIDAY- The coolest day of the week! High temperatures will be in the middle 50s, think about what jacket you want to wear. The cold temperatures are going to continue with a low temperature in the low to mid 30s. Expect those dry conditions to stick around.

WEEKEND- Saturday morning will be in the low 30s. Some areas might even see a slightly below freezing temperature. No rain or snow in the forecast. However Saturday and Sunday’s Wind chill temperatures will be really uncomfortable, so bundle up in a winter jacket for sure!

Luke Beitzel – WCBI Weather Intern