Cooler Air This Weekend, Finally Feeling Like Fall

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Fall air is finally here and we’ve got beautiful weather ahead!

TODAY: Cool and breezy. We’ll only reach the upper 60s this afternoon! Winds could gust to around 20 mph at times as cool air spills in behind yesterday’s front. You might want to wear a light jacket if you have plans outside today.

TONIGHT: Chilly! Saturday night will be our coolest night since spring. It will really start to cool off once the sun goes down, so if you have plans tonight, wear a jacket. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s!

SUNDAY: Perfect! Mild and sunny. After a chilly Sunday morning, we’ll reach the low 70s Sunday afternoon with lots of sunshine. Make plans to get outside!

MONDAY: Getting warmer, but still very comfortable outside. We’ll warm into the upper 70s on Monday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Enjoy!