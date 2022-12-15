Cooler, drier pattern sets in

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs settle into the low 50s to upper 40s as a generally cooler and drier pattern sets in for the foreseeable future. Lows chill into the upper 20s at points.

THURSDAY: Highs in the low 50s Thursday signal that the mild days of the last week are over. Thankfully no rain is anticipated Thursday, with plenty of sunshine abounding. Lows will drop into the mid to low 30s overnight.

FRIDAY: Not much change between Thursday and Friday in terms of conditions outside. Afternoon temperatures remain in the low 50s with sunshine to boot. Lows “warm” slightly into the mid to upper 30s overnight.