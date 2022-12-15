Cooler, drier pattern sets in
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs settle into the low 50s to upper 40s as a generally cooler and drier pattern sets in for the foreseeable future. Lows chill into the upper 20s at points.
THURSDAY: Highs in the low 50s Thursday signal that the mild days of the last week are over. Thankfully no rain is anticipated Thursday, with plenty of sunshine abounding. Lows will drop into the mid to low 30s overnight.
FRIDAY: Not much change between Thursday and Friday in terms of conditions outside. Afternoon temperatures remain in the low 50s with sunshine to boot. Lows “warm” slightly into the mid to upper 30s overnight.
REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will slowly cool over the weekend into the mid to upper 40s by Sunday. Lows too, will see some downward progress, getting into the upper 20s by overnight Saturday. The arrival of heavy cloud cover to start next week will help solidify highs in the upper 40s, while boosting lows back into the 30s. No rain chances are expected heading into the early part of next week.