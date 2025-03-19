Cooler end of the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cooler conditions beginning Spring. Next chance for rain over the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Once the cold front moves through, temperatures are going to quickly fall. Overnight lows are expected to be in the 40s. The wind gusts are going to stay 20-30MPH through the night and into the morning.

THU/FRI: First day of Spring and temperatures are going to be cooler? The northerly breeze will keep conditions cool, highs in the 50s by the afternoon. The morning will start with clouds, which will clear by the afternoon. There is a good chance of frost Friday morning, as temperatures will start the day close to freezing. Afternoon highs will be back in the middle to upper 60s.

WEEKEND: If you are thinking about weekend plans already, Saturday is going to be your day! High temps are expected to be back into the 70s, with so much sunshine! Sunday will have a slow building of clouds through most of the morning. Showers and storms are likely to move in by the evening. There is potential for some stronger to possibly severe storms, stay up to date over the next few days.