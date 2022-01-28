Cooler end to the week, but above average temperatures return Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: A chilly end to the week, but we will warm into the low-60s by Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the low-30s. North wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Afternoon highs in the upper-40s. North wind 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with lows in the low-20s. Calm wind.

EXTENDED FORECAST: East coast troughing will keep our region on the cool side once again tomorrow and Saturday. By Sunday, a ridge of high pressure will build into the region and allow our temperatures to rebound into the low-60s. Scattered showers will become possible Tuesday through Thursday of next week, and heavy rain will be possible. A few thunderstorms are also possible, but widespread severe weather seems unlikely.