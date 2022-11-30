Cooler for now, more rain in the forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A cold front came through behind the severe weather, bringing drier and cooler air to the Magnolia State. This will not be the last rain fall we see though.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Sky conditions are going to remain clear and dry. Overnight low temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s and low to middle 30s across NE Mississippi. Temperatures like these may lead to frost on the ground tonight and in the morning.

THURSDAY: The high pressure system is going to be moving off to the East and NE. This will allow some lighter cloud coverage to move into the Twin State region throughout the day. High temperatures are expected to be cooler again, in the low to middle 50s. Overnight low temperatures expected to be within the 30s.

FRIDAY: Temperatures are going to slowly warm back into the lower 60s. Cloud coverage is also going to be building ahead of the next round of rain. Overnight low temperatures will only fall into the middle 50s, with the heavy amounts of cloud coverage holding in some of the warmth. There is a 60% chance of seeing evening to overnight rain showers. Rain will continue from Friday night, through the weekend, and into next week.