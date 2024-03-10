Cooler next few days, sunshine into next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cooler air filters into north Mississippi Saturday night through early next week. Warmer air quickly returns by the middle of next week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Gradual clearing with overnight lows dropping into the 30s!

SUNDAY: Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 60s and a slight northwest breeze – stunning weather!

NEXT WEEK: Mornings stay chilly into Monday and Tuesday, but moderating temperatures are on the way through mid-week. Sunshine continues each day as well, mixed with occasionally cloudy periods by Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll be close to 80 degrees Thursday afternoon before another cold front gets close to the region Thursday night. Showers and storms appear likely by Friday.