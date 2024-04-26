Warm and quiet weekend ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are ending the week on a warm note as temperatures have risen well into the 80s this afternoon. Highs in the 80s will continue this week before our next rain chance comes into the picture on Monday afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Warm and pleasant. Temperatures will fall from the 70s and down to a low of 63 under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY: Warm and nice. Highs will rise into the low to mid-80s once again under partly cloudy skies. A southeast wind will gust up to 25mph at times.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Another warm night as temperatures only fall into the low-60s.

SUNDAY: Highs will be back in the low-80s with partly cloudy skies. Winds could gust up to 30mph.

NEXT WEEK: Rain with the possibility of a strong storm returns to the forecast on Monday afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday also have a chance for showers. Highs this week will reach the 80s everyday.