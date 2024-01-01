Cooler Start for New Year’s Day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Clearing out by our lunchtime to give us more sunshine for this afternoon. Temperatures return back to average with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TODAY/TONIGHT – A few leftover clouds to start off our Monday morning before clearing out by early this afternoon. Expect more sunshine and cooler temperatures for today with highs near 50. Staying clear through this evening, allowing our temperatures to drop into the mid 20s overnight. It will be cold, so bundle up!

TOMORROW – Possible frost early Tuesday morning. Another pleasant day expected for tomorrow with a clear sky and plenty of sunshine! Highs will be back into the low 50s! Expect temperatures to drop into the low 30s tomorrow night.

THIS WEEK – Staying dry through the first part of this week before more rain returns on Wednesday with our next cold front. Drying out for Thursday and Friday with a few showers possible on Saturday. Highs stay in the upper 40s and low 50s for the rest of this week!