Cooler start Saturday morning, rain returns next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Drier air temporarily takes hold this weekend. This will translate to cooler nights and warmer days.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer today with highs back in the low 90s as humidity drops. Rain chances will remain highest over the southern third of the state, leaving the WCBI coverage area of northeast MS fully dry.

WEEKEND: Expect a good supply of sunshine both days with highs in the 90s and lows in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The weather starts off hot and dry Monday, but more unsettled conditions are expected later in the week as another slow-moving front tries to drop in from the north. Showers and storms look to increase by Wednesday and Thursday with an attendant drop in high temperatures. Rain chances could stay in the forecast all the way through next Friday, so stay tuned!