Cooler starting 2025

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Colder air rushing in behind the now passed cold front. Cooler conditions are expected for the New Year!

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Expect chilly temps, with a few clouds and a slight breeze tonight. For your firework displays, temperatures should be in the 40s. Temperatures will continue to drop overnight into the middle 30s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: The morning will start quite chilly, with the wind chill feeling slightly cooler. Eventually, temperatures will be warming into the lower 50s by the afternoon. The first day of the new year is going to be very sunny! Going overnight, low temperatures will fall below freezing, into the upper 20s. This will bring a higher chance for frost on grass and car windshields.

THURS/FRI: Cool highs and cold lows continue for the end of the week. High temps will maintain in the lower 50s, while lows stay at or below freezing. Cloud coverage will be passing, so at times there will be an increase in clouds compared to other moments throughout the day.